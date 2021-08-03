Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 10.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,778,000.

MOAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 14,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.37. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.