Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 462,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DURA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16.

