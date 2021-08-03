Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.43. 110,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

