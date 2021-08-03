Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 2,647 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

