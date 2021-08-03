Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $123.21 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

