Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.38. 125,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

