Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 3,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,310. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.