Financial Review: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) & Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lancer Orthodontics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A SmileDirectClub 3 2 4 0 2.11

SmileDirectClub has a consensus target price of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 54.41%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 4.12 -$78.37 million ($0.72) -9.69

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -12.05% -7.39% -1.70%

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Lancer Orthodontics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancer Orthodontics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancer Orthodontics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.