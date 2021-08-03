Financial Survey: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 18 1 2.83

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $188.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.60 -$200.00 million $1.64 93.60

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

