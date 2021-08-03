FinNexus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3,954.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $251,615.65 and $25.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 4,168.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

