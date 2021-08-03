Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.12

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.12 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 268050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

