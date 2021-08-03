FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,664 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in FireEye by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 166,137 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,269 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FireEye by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,311 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

