First Busey’s (BUSE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Busey by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

