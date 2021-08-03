First Business Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FBIZ stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

