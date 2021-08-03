First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.18

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.18 and last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 271472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Capital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.94.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

