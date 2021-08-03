First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.17. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 650,495 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FCR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

