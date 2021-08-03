First Command Bank Acquires 7,882 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.1% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 275,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,786. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

