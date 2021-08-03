First Command Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,578,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

