First Command Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,578,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.