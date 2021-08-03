First Command Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 17.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Bank owned about 0.80% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $155,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.