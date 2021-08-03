First Command Bank Buys 8,537 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,228. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.