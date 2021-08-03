First Command Bank Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Command Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,718.80. 52,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,559.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.