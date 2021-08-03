First Command Bank Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.03. 217,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

