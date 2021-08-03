First Command Bank Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 60,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

