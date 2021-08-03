First Command Bank Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Command Bank owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,176. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61.

