First Command Bank Has $4.27 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 384,187 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,558,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 768,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

