First Command Bank Has $68.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.6% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $68,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 55,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,666,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 219,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

