First Command Bank Purchases 31,564 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $296.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

