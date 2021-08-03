First Command Bank Sells 3,162 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. 118,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.