First Command Bank Sells 495 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Command Bank lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $225.83. 301,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,358,010. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

