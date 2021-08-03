First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 525,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,705. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

