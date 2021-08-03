First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 15,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

