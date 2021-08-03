First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FIBK opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

