First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.55

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.55 and last traded at C$46.15, with a volume of 34512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3619023 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

