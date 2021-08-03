First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.32 and last traded at C$26.24, with a volume of 2487617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 44.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

