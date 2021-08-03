First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.43.

In related news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

