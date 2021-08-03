First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 353,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,604. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.20.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

