First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 13,177 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,909. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

