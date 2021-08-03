First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 13,177 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,909. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.
