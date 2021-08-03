First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

