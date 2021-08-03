First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.16. 34,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 64,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

