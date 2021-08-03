First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.91

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.91 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,854,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

