First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

