First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.09 and last traded at $170.97. Approximately 26,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 67,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000.

