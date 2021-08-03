First United Bank Trust Acquires 1,388 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.92. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

