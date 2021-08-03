First United Bank Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

