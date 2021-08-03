First United Bank Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 5,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,430. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.