First United Bank Trust Has $3.30 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.27. 3,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

