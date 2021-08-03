First United Bank Trust Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

