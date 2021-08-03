First United Bank Trust Has $6.84 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.31. 300,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.