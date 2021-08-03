First United Bank Trust Purchases 1,228 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.75. 13,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

