First United Bank Trust Sells 1,209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

